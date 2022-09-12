Roadpass Offers a Comprehensive Trip Guide for Visitors to America's Largest RV Show

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadpass Digital, the company empowering roadtrippers, campers, and RVers to hit the open road, will be helping RV shoppers with helpful resources and engaging activities from September 14-18, 2022 at the Hershey RV Show. Roadpass Digital will be located at booths 329 and 330, offering attendees a Roadtrippers local guide to unique attractions in Hershey, Pennsylvania, along with giveaways and discounts for their popular Roadpass Pro membership.

Visitors to Roadpass's booth at the Hershey RV Show can expect to:

Learn more about 15 unique points of interest near Hershey, Pennsylvania with a comprehensive trip guide from Roadtrippers

Have the opportunity to spin a wheel with a chance to win merchandise from Roadpass's brands, including Roadtrippers, Campendium, Togo RV, and RVillage

Meet with Roadpass travel experts to learn more about the suite of tools and resources that are helping 6,000,000+ people make the most of their RV and road trip experiences

As a leading platform in helping travelers make the most of their RV experience and find extraordinary places during their adventures, Roadpass is co-sponsoring this year's Hershey RV Show Scavenger Hunt to help attendees do the same at the event. The activity will guide participants through key areas of the show while also giving them a chance to win a sweet treat and enter drawings for grand prizes.

"We're looking forward to connecting with new and seasoned RVers at the Hershey RV Show and helping them experience all the fun and adventure that the RV lifestyle has to offer," said Steven Hileman, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Roadpass Digital. "This year, we're proud to support the show and demonstrate the benefits our Roadpass brand offers to RVers."

Roadpass Digital offers a portfolio of leading digital apps that provide campers, RVers, and roadtrippers with end-to-end trip discovery and planning tools. Roadpass Digital's brands include Roadtrippers, Campendium, Togo RV, and RVillage.

To learn more about Roadpass Digital, visit https://roadpass.com or contact media@roadpass.com.



About Roadpass Digital

Roadpass Digital is focused on empowering roadtrippers, campers, and RVers to hit the open road. With 6,000,000+ people using apps powered by Roadpass, the company is the leading platform for road travel and outdoor experiences. Roadpass Digital has offices in Chicago, Cincinnati, and Auckland. Learn more about Roadpass Digital and Roadtrippers, Campendium, Togo RV, and RVillage products at roadpass.com.

Related Images











Image 1: Roadpass Digital Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment