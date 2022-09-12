Veteran's PATH, Inc. Receives Great Nonprofits Award for Championing Mindfulness Training and Peer Support to Improve Veteran Well-Being

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veteran's PATH provides barrier-free, cost-free mindfulness training and peer support to veterans and their family members. The 2022 Top-Rated Award factors in ratings from recent Veteran's PATH program participants and reaffirms the positive impact Veteran's PATH is having with veterans.

"We need to stop the epidemic of veteran suicide," said Dave Drake, Executive Director of Veteran's PATH. "Our goal is to convince Congress and the American public that veteran wellness and reintegration into society after military service is equal in importance to military recruitment and training."

Veteran's PATH facilitates in-depth veteran experiences, including four-month BRAVE™ (Breathwork, Recalibration, And Veteran Empowerment) programs, wilderness retreats, and one-day intensives for veterans to learn practical skills and heal together with other veterans. They also deliver Accelerated Mind Performance (AMP dojo™) online training to help veterans more effectively manage stress and anxiety and increase resiliency. Veteran's PATH focuses its work on transitioning veterans, given that this is a critical time of high stress and identity loss when veterans are at increased risk of substance abuse, mental health issues, isolation, and suicidality. The organization's mission is for every U.S. military veteran to find wholeness and lead a purposeful and fulfilling life.

"While serving our country, veterans put their lives on the line for our safety and freedom, and we have a responsibility to bring them home in mind, body, and spirit. We have a moral obligation as a country to help heal the invisible wounds of war that keep veterans from leading lives of purpose and dignity; this code is built into our name, Veteran's PATH - PATH stands for Peace, Acceptance, Transformation, and Honor," said Drake.

Veteran's PATH is funded through grants and community support. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation today: https://veteranspath.org/donate/

About Great Nonprofits

Great Nonprofits is the leading platform for community-sourced stories and ratings on nonprofits. It is a 501(c)3 nonprofit. View Veteran's PATH on the Great Nonprofits platform: https://greatnonprofits.org/org/veterans-path.

About Veteran's PATH

Veteran's PATH is a 501(c)3 whose mission is for every U.S. military veteran to find wholeness and lead a purposeful and fulfilling life. Their programs help veterans better manage stress and anxiety, increase resiliency and well-being, and access peer mentorship and support. Learn more about Veteran's PATH and view upcoming events at: https://veteranspath.org/.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Dave Drake, Veteran's PATH, Executive Director, dave@veteranspath.org

