WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 12 September 2022 at 17:00 EEST
WithSecure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Juhani Hintikka
Based on the Performance Share Matching Plan, announced on 2 September 2022, the following share acquisitions have been made.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kari Juhani Hintikka
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: WithSecure Oyj
LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 19420/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-09-09
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000519228
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 612670 Unit price: 1.6322 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 612670 Volume weighted average price: 1.6322 EUR
Contact information :
Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director, WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@withsecure.com