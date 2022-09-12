English Finnish

WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 12 September 2022 at 17:00 EEST



WithSecure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Ari Vänttinen

Based on the Performance Share Matching Plan, announced on 2 September 2022, the following share acquisitions have been made.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ari Vänttinen

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: WithSecure Oyj

LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 19432/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-09-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000519228

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 61267 Unit price: 1.6322 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 61267 Volume weighted average price: 1.6322 EUR

Contact information :

Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director, WithSecure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

investor-relations@withsecure.com



