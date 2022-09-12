Titan Aircraft Investments and Ethiopian Airlines Announce Long-Term Dry Lease Agreement for Three Boeing 767 Freighter Aircraft

PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Aircraft Investments, the joint venture between Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc. and Bain Capital Credit, today announced the placement of three 767-300ER converted freighters on long-term dry leases with Ethiopian Airlines Group.

“We are delighted to welcome Ethiopian Airlines as a strategic customer and support its growing freighter fleet,” said Michael Steen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Titan Aviation Holdings and Chief Commercial Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide. “We are honored that Ethiopian Airlines recognizes our industry and technical expertise and has placed its trust in Titan.”

Ethiopian Airlines is expected to take delivery of the first of these aircraft later this month, with the second delivery planned for later this year, and the third aircraft planned for 2023.

The addition of these three aircraft brings Titan Aircraft Investments’ freighter fleet to 10 aircraft, five of which are Boeing 767 converted freighters.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said: “This dry lease agreement will be fundamental to our fast growing cargo operation as Ethiopian is a key global player in the air cargo business. We are glad about the partnership with Titan Aircraft Investments to enhance our capacity with three more B767 converted aircraft in addition to the existing nine widebody freighters and four B737 converted aircraft.”

About Titan Aviation Holdings and Titan Aircraft Investments Ltd.:

Titan Aviation Holdings, a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide, is a freighter-centric leasing company that provides dry leasing solutions to airlines worldwide. Titan’s fleet of cargo aircraft support customers, including international flag carriers, express operators, e-commerce providers, and regional and domestic carriers. Titan’s deep airfreight domain expertise and innovative asset management solutions help customers quickly ramp up their aviation operations while minimizing capital investment. Since its inception in 2009, Titan has grown to become the third largest freighter lessor globally by fleet value, owning and/or managing 33 aircraft on lease to customers worldwide with a book value of over $1.5 billion.

Titan Aircraft Investments Ltd. is a long-term joint venture Titan Aviation Holdings entered into with Bain Capital Credit, LP to develop a diversified freighter aircraft Dry Leasing portfolio that aims to capitalize on demand for cargo aircraft, underpinned by robust e-commerce and express market growth. Under the joint venture, Bain Capital and Titan have committed to provide $360.0 million and $40.0 million of equity capital, respectively, which may be supplemented with additional commitments over time, to acquire aircraft over the next several years with an anticipated portfolio value of approximately $1.0 billion. Titan Aviation Holdings provides management services to the joint venture, including aircraft acquisitions, lease-management, passenger-to-freighter aircraft conversion oversight, technical expertise and disposal of aircraft.

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide’s press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company’s home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com .

About Ethiopian Airlines: