Car Detailing Market Size worth $ 3.35 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 9.6 % - TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global car detailing market size is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 3.35 Bn by the end of 2031, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). In addition, the study highlights that the market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.



The TMR report offers thorough study of major factors influencing the growth trajectory of the car detailing market. Hence, this study includes dependable assessment of the growth drivers, expansion opportunities, challenges, and trends in the market for car detailing. This aside, it sheds light on important car detailing industry statistics together with key insights on future business opportunities in car detailing market.

Key vendors in car detailing market are executing varied strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations in order to stay ahead of the competition. Moreover, several players are using these strategies so as to expand their regional presence. Such factors are expected to impact positively on the growth curve of the global car detailing market during the forecast period, state analysts at TMR.

Car Detailing Market: Key Findings

Players in the car detailing market are expected to gain sizable sales opportunities in the duster segment of the product type during the forecast period. The surge in the demand for car detailing market in this segment is ascribed to rise in the use of dusters in varied basic vehicle cleaning applications including wiping and dusting. Moreover, the demand for dusters is being increasing in the recent years owing to the cost-effectiveness of these products.

The possibilities of external surface of a vehicle getting affected due to dust particles and dirt are generally high, which can result into a formation of a thick layer of dust and dirt on the body of a vehicle. In order to avoid such situations, major care owners are increasing the adoption of external car detailing services. This factor, in turn, is fueling the business opportunities in the global car detailing market.

Car Detailing Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the application of steam cleaners across the globe is anticipated to drive the growth prospects in the global car detailing market in the near future

Surge in the focus of people on automotive hygiene and increase in the availability of customized detailing services are propelling the market

Car Detailing Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to offer notable growth opportunity for car detailing market players in during the forecast period. This growth is ascribed to factors such as increase in the demand for different vehicle types including passenger, luxurious, and premium vehicles in the region. Moreover, the market is being driven by a surge in the understanding pertaining to vehicle hygiene among the regional automobile owners.

Players are expected to gain notable opportunities in Europe and North America in the upcoming years. Rise in the demand for external car detailing services in these regions is ascribed to surge in inclination of the regional vehicle owners toward improved hygiene and external appearance.

Car Detailing Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Liqui Moly

3M Company

Turtle Wax

Sonax GmbH

Washworld, Inc.

WashTec AG

Jopasu System Pvt. Ltd.

Ryko Solutions, Inc.

Oasis Car Detailing Systems

Auto Finesse Ltd.

D&S Car Wash Equipment CO.

PECO Car Detailing Systems

Tommy Car Detailing Systems

Swiss Vax USA, LLC

CAROLINA PRIDE Carwash Systems and Solutions



Car Detailing Market Segmentation

By Car Detailing Type External Car Detailing Car Wash Car Paint Car Wax Tire Dressing Others Internal Car Detailing Leather Conditioning Vacuum Cleaning Sanitizing Others

By Product Type Brush Foam Gun Duster Steam Cleaners Vacuum and Blower Plastic Razor Blades

By Application Pressure Washing Foam Washing Dusting Tire/Wheel Cleaning Paint Cleaning Polishing

By Vehicle Type Mini Vehicles Hatchback Sedan Luxury Vehicles Utility Vehicles



Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



