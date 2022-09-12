Vaccine Adjuvants Market worth $1.6 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccine Adjuvants Market is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2022 to USD 1.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 1.7% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the market is projected to be driven by collaborations and partnerships among market players for the development of vaccine adjuvants, an increasing number of COVID-19 vaccines in the development pipeline and increasing focus on immunization programs.

The adjuvant emulsions segment is expected to have the dominant share of the vaccine adjuvants market in 2021

Based on product, the global vaccine adjuvants market is segmented into adjuvant emulsions, pathogen components, saponin-based adjuvants, particulate adjuvants, and other adjuvants. In 2021, the adjuvant emulsions segment accounted for largest share of the market. The extensive use of adjuvant emulsions in COVID-19 & other infectious diseases is driving the growth of the adjuvant emulsions segment during the forecast period.

The infectious disease segment accounted for the largest share of the disease type segment in the vaccine adjuvants market in 2021.

The infectious diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and the rising demand for new adjuvanted vaccines.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the vaccine adjuvants market in 2021.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the market. The growth of the vaccine adjuvants markets of the region is drive by increasing investments in the life sciences sector and rising awareness through conferences & symposiums, and growing emphasis on strategic initiatives such as partnerships, and collaborations by biopharma and biotech companies.

Key players in the vaccine adjuvants market include GSK plc (UK), Dynavax Technologies (US), Novavax (US), Agenus Inc. (US), Croda International plc (UK), Seppic (France), OZ Biosciences (US), Phibro Animal Health Corporation (US), Associated British Foods plc (UK), InvivoGen (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), CSL Limited (Australia), Vertellus (US), Allergy Therapeutics (UK), Riboxx GmbH (Germany), CaPtivatϵ Pharmaceuticals LLC (US), EuBiologics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Pacific GeneTech Limited (US), Hawaii Biotech Inc. (US), and Vaxine Pty Ltd. (Australia).

