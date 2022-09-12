VHC Takes the Wraps Off Its Rebranding Plans This Week

New York, NY, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vacation Home Collection (VHC) has announced that starting September 2022, the short-term rental management company will begin rolling out its rebranding plans. It is owned by CVC Corp which is one of the world's largest, most trusted travel groups. The company’s rebranding plans include a new look and feel to reflect its new phase, opening its doors to a more diverse audience and unique destinations. It has been a significant brand overhaul since its founding in 2015.

Palapa Beach Resort by vhcstay in Willemstad, Curaçao

VHC Rebranding is best evident from its new logo, which represents a modern open door developed to communicate the company’s primary pillars: its technological and humane components. vhcstay, according to the company, is a technology-based business that does not do away with that solid customer-centric culture. That’s why the company will continue to provide 24/7 assistance, and the commercial team will have a more consultative profile. In addition, the company is adopting quite a few technological solutions like pricing software, guest tablets, electronic locks, and various system integrations, amongst others.

The company has also added the word “STAY” to the brand; this supports an understanding of the brand’s segment in the various markets across commercial prospecting and distribution.

62 Marlin Home in Galveston, Texas

Readers can learn more about VHC Rebranding as vhcstay by visiting the company’s official website https://vhcstay.com.

"In addition to the original destinations in Florida, the company has successfully expanded to Alabama, Missouri, Texas, and Georgia, as well as Palapa Beach Resort and Merakii Resort by vhcstay (unveiling December 2022) in Curaçao. The new brand positioning reflects this new phase for vhcstay, which is expanding to different regions around the world with a great level of excellence," affirms Stefan Hollands, VP of Global Expansion.

Stefan Hollands, VP of Expansion and Growth

When VHC originally began, the company’s main guests were mainly families traveling on vacation to Orlando. The organization has grown tremendously since then and has become more technologically advanced. The company can now host experiences catering to many different travelers, like friends, digital nomads, and couples. This has allowed the company to expand its geographic extension of homes to guests from across the world. The change meant the company needed a universal branding image.

In addition, the company has been focusing on exclusive B2B integrations to distribute its homes to the world's top travel operators, welcoming guests not only from the United States but also from Asia and Europe. This strategy is a crucial differentiating factor for vhcstay since the competition is limited to a few channels. As the company belongs to CVC Corp, vhcstay has a distribution network that involves 1,100 CVC stores and more than 10,000 travel agents across Latin America.

About vhcstay



Vhcstay is styled as an innovative and unique short-term rental business geared towards turning homes into profitable businesses for homeowners. All this is done while allowing their guests to have the best travel experience. The company’s emphasis ensures that both homeowners and guests have a seamless experience from end to end. Vhcstay offers impeccable customer support, thanks to local teams, to ensure that the needs of both parties are met if not exceeded.

About CVC Corp

The CVC Corp, a publicly held company based in Brazil, has provided clients with comprehensive travel services and experiences for 50 years.

As the largest tourism group in Latin America, they take pride in their global presence and how it enables them to create best-in-class travel experiences for their customers.

