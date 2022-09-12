New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Web Performance Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319223/?utm_source=GNW





The global web performance market is expected to grow from $4.88 billion in 2021 to $5.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.01%. The web performance market is expected to reach $8.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.37%.



The web performance market consists of sales of web performance solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to tools and software used to monitor content loads and renders in a web browser, as well as how well it responds to user interaction. Good or bad website performance has a strong correlation with user experience and the overall effectiveness of most sites.



The main components of web performance include solutions and services.Solutions refer to web performance solutions for website management to aid in the detection and resolution of issues that may impede the customer journey.



Web applications use solutions to help businesses run more efficiently.It aids in the development of advanced enterprise web applications, as well as the support and management of ERP solutions that ensure results.



These solutions are deployed on-premise or cloud. The end-user of web performance tools includes IT and telecom, logistics and transportation, government, healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and other end users.



North America was the largest region in the web performance market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the web performance market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in growth of the E-commerce industry is expected to drive the web performance market.Ecommerce is the purchase and sale of goods and services over the internet.



The growth of the world wide web and technologies has made business functions faster and easier to execute.E-commerce has made doing business more cost-effective and efficient.



For instance, in 2022, the Indian eCommerce market is expected to grow by 21.5%, reaching US$ 74.8 billion. By 2030, according to the Indian brand equity Foundation (IBEF), India’s e-commerce market is expected to be worth US$ 350 billion. The Indian e-commerce market is expected to grow to US$ 111 billion by 2024 and US$ 200 billion by 2026. Increased internet and smartphone penetration have fueled much of the industry’s growth. Therefore, the rise in the growth of the E-commerce industry is driving the growth of the web performance market.



Technology advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the web performance market.Major players in the market are focusing on launching and implementing advanced web applications technology for web performance.



For instance, in September 2021, Micro Focus UK-based enterprise software provider, delivering technology and supporting services released Visual COBOL 7.0 and Enterprise Suite 7.0, which provide COBOL and mainframe application, process, and infrastructure modernization solutions. Micro Focus Visual COBOL and Enterprise Suite 7.0 are the culmination of a decade of consistent investment that builds on the company’s more than 40 years of experience in modernizing mission-critical applications running on the mainframe or distributed environments, as organizations seek to deliver on IT strategies through modernization and digital transformation initiatives. This latest release reinforces Micro Focus’ commitment to customers by delivering proven, robust solutions that protect their investments and enable them to meet changing business expectations while taking advantage of new environments and infrastructures.



In 2020, Cisco, a US-based networking company acquired ThousandEyes Inc for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Cisco intends to use the ThousandEyes internet and cloud intelligence platform which improves visibility, insights, and action in the digital application and service delivery across the internet and cloud.



ThousandEyes platform also allows businesses to visualize any network as if it were their own, surface actionable data fast, and collaborate and solve problems with service providers. ThousandEyes is a US-based software company that provides web application services.



The countries covered in the web performance market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

