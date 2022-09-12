New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Online Survey Software Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319222/?utm_source=GNW

The global online survey software market is expected to grow from $2.44 billion in 2021 to $2.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.21%. The online survey software market is expected to reach $4.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.90%.



The online survey software market consists of sales of online survey software solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that collect feedback or data through online surveys or forms.Online survey software’s specifically designed to collect feedback or data that brings actionable information through online feedback channels.



The software allows the building of questionnaires and enables tools to share them online to expand the survey reach. Online survey software is useful in the growth of the business economy and to identify critical business opportunities & market trends.



The main type of products in online survey software includes individual grade and enterprise grade.Enterprise-grade products are those that integrate into infrastructure with minimal complexity and provide transparent proxy support.



They are deployed both on cloud or on-premise in organizations ranging from small-scale enterprises, medium-sized enterprises, and large enterprises.The different pricing models in online survey software include one-time licenses, annual subscriptions, and monthly subscriptions.



The industrial entities utilizing online survey software’s include education, public sector, automotive, airline and travel, BFSI, retail, medical, and media.



North America was the largest region in the online survey software market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the online survey software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing penetration of the internet and its availability is driving the online survey software market.Increased internet penetration can lead to significant growth in important economic sectors such as education, healthcare, energy, and governance.



Additionally, the number of surveys conducted via the internet has increased dramatically in the last ten years, owing to an increase in internet penetration and the relatively low cost of conducting web surveys in comparison to other methods. For instance, in 2021, according to the ITU, approximately 4.9 billion people or 63% of the world’s population are using the internet 2021. This represents a 17% increase since 2019, with 782 million people estimated to have gone online during that time. However, 2.9 billion people remain unconnected. Therefore, an increase in penetration of the internet and its availability is expected to boost the utilization of online survey software during the forecast period.



Technology advancement is gaining popularity in the online survey software market.Major players in the market are focusing on bringing innovative products to obtain an edge in the market against their competitors and strengthen their market presence.



For instance, in May 2020, QuestionPro, a global leader in survey software and employee experience management, introduced QuestionPro LivePolls.LivePolls is the quickest way to collect feedback, test knowledge, and generate lively interaction at virtual or in-person events.



Majroity of survey are sent asynchronously, surveys are sent out and respondents can take the surveys whenever they want, limiting the time in which decisions can be made based on the collected data. In order to develop innvoative and effective survey software, the company software, which acts real-time, offers interactive polling, trivia, and competition and display real-time results.



In October 2021, Qualtrics is an American experience management company acquired Clarabridge for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Qualtrics is focused on expanding its product portfolio and business presence in the conversational analytics sector across the globe.



Clarabridge American-based company provides customer experience software as a service using AI-powered text and speech analytics.



The countries covered in the online survey software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

