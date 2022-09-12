Neeyamo's Global Screening Services is Now ScreenXchange - an Independent Business Unit Poised for Tremendous Growth

LOS GATOS, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Success in a rapidly evolving borderless business environment requires bleeding-edge employee screening to ensure you have the right talent with validated credentials that mitigates organizations from potential risks. Neeyamo is elated to announce the launch of ScreenXchange, a rebranded independent global offering for background screening that supports client requirements in over 190+ countries.

ScreenXchange provides a superior screening experience courtesy of its peerless delivery model. Its tech-driven solution hosts its native screening solution suite that covers 27 background checks and includes a multi-sided marketplace of vetted global screening partners that can collectively provide its clients with cross-border screening options.

Comprehensive compliance is at the heart of our unmatched service delivery that caters to various employment screening needs across all industries. Our integration-ready platform connects to major applicant tracking system (ATS) providers, ensures seamless data flow, eliminates silos, and accelerates the hiring cycle.

ScreenXchange will leverage over a decade of the organization's experience in the background screening industry, which began in 2010 by introducing a single platform that linked all key stakeholders providing faster turnaround and increased accuracy.

With a built-in quality control mechanism, superior applicant experience, and a proprietary global platform, it aims to create a smarter, more straightforward, seamless screening process that addresses the needs of all parties in the marketplace.

Speaking on the sidelines of the global unveiling at PBSA 2022, Rangarajan Seshadri, CEO of Neeyamo, said, "As a technology-first background screening platform, ScreenXchange aims to weaponize data analysis. By leveraging AI and machine learning, risk and threat analysis can be done more quicker, resulting in reduced TAT. End-to-end automation harmonizes data collection and provides enhanced data security. Our commitment to reducing manual intervention and proclivity for innovative solutions to create a smarter screening process remains unwavering."

About ScreenXchange

