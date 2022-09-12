Niagara Systems to Unveil Modular Tunnel Washer As New Product at IMTS

MENTOR, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niagara Systems, a leading producer of industrial parts washers, will introduce a new modular tunnel washer design at IMTS, the International Manufacturing Technology Show. This new design is the culmination of multiple years of dedicated focus and development on creating a customizable, modular tunnel washer to meet today's unique business needs and challenges.

Through independent research and collaborative insights provided by their customers, Niagara Systems developed a comprehensive tunnel washer solution that satisfies the generic and particular needs of a wide range of industries without the added cost of complete customization. Their development of this new tunnel washer program focused on modular capabilities that meet consumer needs in the areas of efficacy, efficiency, safety and sustainability.

The International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) is the largest industry trade show in North America. Held biennially in Chicago, the IMTS brings together industry professionals from around the globe to unveil the latest innovations in traditional manufacturing and digital technology. Exhibitors, vendors and visitors alike will experience more than 15,000 new technologies in nearly two dozen industries including machining, automation, materials handling and maintenance.

IMTS 2022 will be held from September 12-17th at McCormick Place. The modular tunnel washing system will be on display at the Niagara Systems booth located on Level 3 of the South Building, booth #339484. Along with their innovative new technology, Niagara Systems will be on-site to provide visitors with more information regarding their modular tunnel system, potential applications and its impact on various industries.

Niagara Systems, a South Shore Controls company, has more than 80 years of experience in the design, engineering and manufacturing of industrial parts washing and custom automation systems. With a focus on meeting consumer needs through technological innovation, Niagara Systems has become a worldwide leader in high-quality industrial washers and dryers. South Shore Controls is a single-source provider of industrial automation and process control solutions. Their core competencies include systems integration, process controls and automation services for a diverse portfolio of industries.

For media inquiries, please contact Danny Wilkinson at dwilkinson@southshorecontrols.com

For sales inquiries, call 1-440-259-2500 or email us at sales@niagarasystemsllc.com

