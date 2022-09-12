Peer-to-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market to Grow More than Four Times at a Significant CAGR of 28.9% | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Peer-to-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market is flourishing mainly due to a growing demand for charging infrastructure for a rapidly increasing number of electric vehicles (EVs) on the road.



BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated the size of global peer-to-peer (P2P) electric vehicle (EV) charging market at USD 115.3 million in 2021. Also, BlueWeave forecasts global P2P EV charging market to grow at an impressive CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period (2022–2028) to reach a market size of USD 624.6 million by 2028. Key factors for the global P2P EV charging infrastructure market growth are an increasing number of EVs and the subsequent spurring demand for EV charging infrastructure.

Rising Demand for EVs to Drive Global P2P EV Charging Market

Automobile manufacturers invest heavily to address the growing demand for EVs. This, in turn, would benefit the EV charging station market. While most EV owners install a Level 1 or Level 2 EV charging unit in their house or apartment complex, public charging stations are growing in popularity across the world. Hence, the growing number of EVs on the road will drive the demand for charging stations.

Global Peer-to-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market - By Application

Based on application, the global P2P EV charging market is divided into two segments: residential (apartments and private homes) and commercial (destination charging station, fleet charging Station, workplace charging station, and others). In 2021, the commercial segment accounted for a higher market share of the P2P EV charging market by application. A commercial charging installation saves time for employees and keeps fleets running. The ongoing expansion of EV charging stations in corporate facilities is mostly due to the segment's promising future.

In November 2021, Indian Oil Corporation Limited announced its plans to add 10,000 charging outlets in malls, complexes, and business buildings across India by 2024. Such charging outlets would help in establishing a conducive environment for the segment's growth.

Global Peer-to-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market - By Type

Based on the charger type, the global P2P EV charging market is segmented into two levels: Level 2 and Level 1. In 2021, the Level 2 segment held a higher market share in the global P2P EV charging market by type. The increasing use of level 2 chargers by corporations such as The Coca-Cola Company and General Motors has aided the segment's expansion. Through collaborations with P2P EV charging software developers, electricity providers are also promoting the development of level 2 chargers for general and residential use. As part of this deal, EVMATCH, INC., constructed and installed eight Wi-Fi-connected level 2 charging stations in Santa Clara, US, for both public and tenant use. SVCE provided funding to each multi-unit home that took part in the pilot scheme to cover the cost of infrastructure.

Regional Insights

The global P2P EV charging market is divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2021, the P2P EV charging market in North America had the highest market share. The market expansion can be attributed to the growing number of businesses in the P2P EV charging industry across the region. In addition, EV charging station makers are creating partnerships with automobile manufacturers to provide a seamless charging experience.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global P2P EV charging market

Governments across the world imposed severe lockdowns as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Various industries faced significant challenges as a result of the pandemic and the subsequent international economic collapse. The pandemic has also had a significant impact on the market for EV charging infrastructure. Due to reduced operability during lockdowns, all modes of transportation faced significant losses. As a result, charging stations at malls and buildings are in short supply. In addition, the financial crisis is expected to affect investments in smart buildings, EV charging networks, and various businesses and sectors including EV and power.

Competitive Landscape

The global P2P EV charging market is fragmented to a degree. To strengthen their position in the market, leading companies are adopting a variety of tactics including strategic joint ventures and alliances, product innovation, global expansion, mergers and acquisitions, and investments in R&D activities. Players in the market focus on providing cloud-based solutions to both large and small and medium-sized businesses. Furthermore, these solutions are specifically developed to assist financial organizations in effectively managing their clients' assets and wealth. Meanwhile, market participants focus on initiatives such as increased R&D spending and new product releases. AeroVironment, Inc., for example, spent over 30% of its expenses on investing in R&D activities during FY2019. Enel X also rolled out the JuiceRoll Race edition charging station for MotoE in April 2021. ClipperCreek, Inc., launched updated HCS-40 level-2 charger, which is appropriate for home and commercial charging stations, in February 2020.

Recent Developments

In January 2022, Enphase Energy, a leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, completed the acquisition of ClipperCreek, a leading player in EV supply equipment based in the US. The acquisition is expected to expand Enphase administration into residential electrification by employing its power alteration and software platform to govern resources and loads within the home. Shell teamed up with Porsche Asia Pacific, the region's largest and most established sports car manufacturer. As part of this agreement, the firms plan to build Southeast Asia's first cross-border high-performance charging network, with 12 charge ports at six Shell stations along Malaysia's North-South route to provide EV drivers convenient travel between Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Singapore. ChargePoint has partnered with FLO, a women's health app that helps women through every stage of their reproductive cycle, to provide access to public chargers on both networks while traveling in Canada and the United States, without the need to sign up for multiple accounts or pay additional costs. In November 2021, Indian Oil Corporation Limited announced that by 2024, it wants to add 10,000 charging outlets in malls, complexes, and business buildings across India. Such outlets help in establishing a environment conducive environment for the segment's growth.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical data – 2019–2021 Base Year – Estimated Year – 2021 Forecast – 2022–2028 Facts Covered Revenues in USD million Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa Product/Service Segmentation By Charger Type; By Application (Commercial, Residential); By Region Key Players ChargePoint Inc., ClipperCreek Inc., Enel X, EVBox, EV Meter, Greenlots, Has·to·be gmbh, Innogy, Power Hero, Webasto Group, AeroVironment, Inc.

By Charger Type

Level 1

Level 2

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America, Middle East, and Africa







