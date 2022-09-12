Growing Popularity of Drones for Mapping Purposes to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Surveying & Mapping Service Providers, Predicts Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global surveying & mapping services market was worth US$ 9 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.



The survey and mapping industry has significantly benefited from drone technologies, since UAVs are less expensive and more accessible as compared to traditional methods. Conventional surveying methods require rental aircraft and trained pilots, along with attached recording instruments, which is a costly and resource-intensive process. The introduction of UAVs has substantially created a future opportunity for surveying & mapping services to gather spatial information in a tighter structure. This also allows the collection of geospatial information with easy storage, processing, and sharing capabilities.

For instance, in May 2022, PDRL, an India-based software company, introduced a SaaS platform – DroneNaksha - under the Svamitva Yojana scheme by the Government of India for mapping land parcels using drone technology across the country.

Similarly, in March 2022, Australia-based Emesent introduced Hovermap ST autonomous drone LiDAR mapping and surveying payload.

The integration of advanced technologies such as Wi-Fi, first-person view (FPV) cameras, and GPS technology to make UAVs highly flexible and eliminate the need for a skilled pilot is expected to stimulate the demand for drones for survey and mapping activities, thereby driving market expansion.

Rising Urbanization & Rapid Development of Smart Cities

Increasing population and rapid urbanization are stimulating the demand for civil infrastructure across the world. Also, smart cities are developing prominently worldwide as they offer a comprehensive digital environment. This digital environment is boosting the security & efficiency of urban systems.

To establish a successful smart city, demand for a digital system like mapping is required, which can visualize and manage the geospatial data in a user-friendly environment. There are over 250 smart city projects ongoing in 178 cities around the world that enjoy huge government spending on energy initiatives, building, transportation, and others, which has been driving the need for efficient surveying and mapping services.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global surveying & mapping services market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% and reach US$ 13 billion by 2032.

Over the 2017-2021 historical period, the market evolved at 3.2% CAGR.

Under end-use industry, forestry and agriculture accounts for a leading share in the market at a valuation of US$ 1.80 billion in 2021.

North America and East Asia account for leading shares in the global mapping services market at 24% and 32%, respectively.

Segmentation of Surveying and Mapping Services Market

By Service : Topographic Surveys Hydrographic Surveys Cadastral Surveys

By End-use industry : Environment Monitoring and Control Defense and Aerospace Utility and Energy Oil & Gas Exploration Infrastructure and Urban Planning Forestry and Agriculture Mining and Mineral Exploration Other Key Application Areas

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape

Prominent surveying and mapping service providers are American Surveying & Mapping, Inc., Autodesk Inc., 40Seven Ltd., African Consulting Surveyors, Datapoint Surveying & Mapping, E.L.S. Surveying & Mapping, Inc., Alwarqa Survey Engineering, Apex Surveys, LLP, Asia-Pacific Surveys Ltd., Harris Corporation, Cardno Limited, Compass Surveying & Mapping, LLC, J.D. BARNES LTD, Dynamic Map Platform Co., Ltd., Polosoft Technologies Pvt Ltd., Fugro N.V., Stantec Inc., Surveying & Mapping LLC, Tetra Tech Inc., Topcon Corporation, Mott MacDonald Limited, Secom Group, AECOM, and Trimble Inc.

The global geospatial services market is fragmented and competitive due to the presence of several domestic and global market players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players, such as expansions, collaborations, and partnerships.

New product development, as a strategic approach, is being pursued by major companies to drive their market presence across regions.

In early 2018, Baidu Inc., a China-based Internet service company, announced that it has collaborated with TomTom NV, a Netherlands mapping company, to offer high-definition integrated maps to its Apollo autonomous-vehicle software.

In April 2019, Ambarella, a developer of high-solution computer vision semiconductors and video processing from California), and Momenta, a China-based autonomous driving technology company, announced the introduction of a collaborative HD mapping platform for autonomous vehicles. The product is designed to offer HD map solutions such as localization, mapping, and updates through crowdsourcing.

Market Development

The global surveying & mapping services market is expected to grow at a steady pace over the study period. The market is projected to have potential growth opportunities despite extreme competition in the industry.

Furthermore, technological advancements is one of the major strategic moves that is being adopted by market players to gain a large consumer base. Through prominent R&D investments, market participants are enhancing their focus on the introduction of innovative and technologically advanced services to customers.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global surveying & mapping services market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of service (topographic surveys, hydrographic surveys, and cadastral surveys) and end-use industry (environment monitoring & control, defense & aerospace, utility & energy, oil & gas exploration, infrastructure & urban planning, forestry & agriculture, mining & mineral exploration, and other key application areas), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

