New Vishay Intertechnology FRED Pt® Gen 5 Hyperfast and Ultrafast Rectifiers in Compact SOT-227 Package Reduce Conduction and Switching Losses

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced 15 new FRED Pt® Gen 5 600 V and 1200 V Hyperfast and Ultrafast rectifiers in the compact SOT-227 package. Offering the best conduction and switching loss trade-off for devices in their class, the Vishay Semiconductors rectifiers are designed to increase the efficiency of high frequency converters and of soft-switched or resonant designs.



Matched to operate with MOSFETs or high speed IGBTs, the devices released today are optimized for PFC and output rectification stages for EV / HEV battery charging stations, booster stages for solar inverters, and UPS. For these applications, the rectifiers offer lower conduction losses than previous-generation devices while maintaining low reverse recovery losses. In addition, the semiconductor in the SOT-227 package is isolated from the copper base plate, allowing for common heatsinks and compact assemblies to be built.

The devices offer current capability of 30 A at 600 V in the single-phase bridge configuration and 60 A to 300 A at 600 V and 1200 V in the dual-diode configuration. The rectifiers are available in X-type Hyperfast and H-type Ultrafast speed classes, with H-type devices offering the advantage of lower conduction losses and X-type devices featuring faster recovery times. The components offer high temperature operation to +175 °C.

Device Specification Table:

Part # Configuration V R (V) V FM (V) I FAV (A) t rr (ns) typ. Q rr (nC) typ. Speed class R thJC (°C/W) max. VS-U5FH30BA60 Single phase 600 1.6 30 57 300² H 1.39 VS-U5FH60FA60 Dual diode 600 1.37 30¹ 61 400² H 0.95 VS-U5FH120FA60 Dual diode 600 1.36 60¹ 67 600² H 0.7 VS-U5FH150FA60 Dual diode 600 1.34 75¹ 70 6004 H 0.54 VS-U5FH300FA60 Dual diode 600 1.36 150¹ 76 9005 H 0.35 VS-U5FH60FA120 Dual diode 1200 2.08 30¹ 54 13006 H 1.1 VS-U5FH120FA120 Dual diode 1200 1.99 60¹ 71 23007 H 0.69 VS-U5FH240FA120 Dual diode 1200 1.99 120¹ 98 34008 H 0.38 VS-U5FX60FA60 Dual diode 600 1.6 30¹ 57 300² X 0.95 VS-U5FX120FA60 Dual diode 600 1.6 60¹ 63 4003 X 0.7 VS-U5FX150FA60 Dual diode 600 1.6 75¹ 65 3604 X 0.54 VS-U5FX300FA60 Dual diode 600 1.6 150¹ 72 4005 X 0.35 VS-U5FX60FA120 Dual diode 1200 2.91 30¹ 41 8006 X 1.1 VS-U5FX120FA120 Dual diode 1200 2.75 60¹ 46 12007 X 0.69 VS-U5FX240FA120 Dual diode 1200 2.8 120¹ 60 16008 X 0.38

¹ Per diode

² I F = 30 A, dI F /dt = 1000 A/μs, V R = 400 V, T J = 25 °C

³ I F = 60 A, dI F /dt = 1000 A/μs, V R = 400 V, T J = 25 °C

4 I F = 75 A, dI F /dt = 1000 A/μs, V R = 400 V, T J = 25 °C

5 I F = 150 A, dI F /dt = 1000 A/μs, V R = 400 V, T J = 25 °C

6 I F = 30 A, dI F /dt = 1000 A/μs, V R = 800 V, T J = 25 °C

7 I F = 60 A, dI F /dt = 1000 A/μs, V R = 800 V, T J = 25 °C

8 I F = 120 A, dI F /dt = 1000 A/μs, V R = 800 V, T J = 25 °C

Sample quantities of the new FRED Pt rectifiers are available now. Production quantities are available with lead times of 26 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.



