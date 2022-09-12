The Global Mountain Warfare Market is expected to grow by $ 1.76 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.45% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mountain Warfare Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319216/?utm_source=GNW

45% during the forecast period. Our report on the mountain warfare market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising in cross-border criminal activities, a surge in military investments, and electronic warfare systems gaining traction.

The mountain warfare market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The mountain warfare market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Infantry fighting vehicles

• Armored personal carriers

• Armored cars

• Utility Vehicles



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as one of the prime reasons driving the mountain warfare market growth during the next few years. Also, the increased rate of asymmetric warfare and the emergence of lightweight utility vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the mountain warfare market covers the following areas:

• Mountain warfare market sizing

• Mountain warfare market forecast

• Mountain warfare market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mountain warfare market vendors that include ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, BEML Ltd., China North Industries Group Corp. Ltd., Diehl Stiftung, and Co.KG, DRDO, General Dynamics Corp., Hanwha Corp., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, MBDA, Northrop Grumman Corp., Oshkosh Corp., Pelican Products Inc., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., and Lockheed Martin Corp. Also, the mountain warfare market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

