Luxury Hotel Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 123.49 Billion by 2027, Globally, at 4.1% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Luxury Hotel Market ” By Type (Business Hotels, Airport Hotels, Suite Hotels, Resorts, and Others), and By Geography. Verified Market Research conducted a high-quality study that revealed the size of global Luxury Hotel Market size was valued at USD 93.37 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 123.49 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=5612

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Luxury Hotel Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Luxury Hotel Market Overview

Arising tourism and corporate industries across several regions, increasing disposable income, the rising standard of living of people, and growth in the inclination for leisure travel are anticipated to drive the market. The inflation in purchasing power and standard of living are some of the fundamental constituents responsible for attracting customers to luxury resorts. Hosting sports events by a city or country has also been a significant factor propelling the demand for luxury accommodations. Sports teams, as well as spectators traveling from different destinations for the tournament, tend to book their stays in luxury hotels, therefore leading to a surge in the number of bookings.

Dominant players in the market are investing profoundly in infrastructure and upgrading their property with the latest accessories to enhance aesthetics and overall comfort offered to customers. There are certain restraints and challenges faced which will hinder the market growth. High costs of innovation and development is one of the anticipated restraining factors for the market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Four Seasons Holdings Inc., Intercontinental Hotels Group, Marriott International Inc., Hyatt Corporation, ITC Hotels Limited, Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd., Jumeirah International LLC, The Indian Hotel Companies Limited.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Luxury Hotel Market On the basis of Type, and Geography.

Luxury Hotel Market, By Type Business Hotels Airport Hotels Suite Hotels Resorts and Others



·Luxury Hotel Market, by Geography

North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Offshore Catering Services Market By Product (Catering & Hotel Staff, Cleaning Of Accommodation), By Application (Offshore Oil, Entertainment), By Geography, And Forecast

Hotel Guest Feedback And Surveying Software Market By Type (Cloud-based, On-Premises), By Application (Rеѕоrtѕ Ноtеlѕ, Воutіquе Ноtеlѕ), By Geography, And Forecast

Apartment Hotel Market By Type (Upscale Extended Stay Hotel, Midscale Extended Stay Hotel, Economy Extended Stay Hotel), By Application (Travelers, Business Customers, Trainers And Trainees, Government And Army Staff), By Geography, And Forecast

Hotel Industry Intelligence Software Market By Product (Cloud-based, On-premises), By Application (Luxury And High-end Hotels, Mid-range And Business Hotels, Resort Hotels, Boutique Hotels, Others) By Geography, And Forecast

Major Impact of Covid-19 on Travel And Tourism Industry

Visualize Luxury Hotel Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance and use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.