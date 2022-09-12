The Global 3D Imaging Market is expected to grow by $ 29.17 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Imaging Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319202/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the 3D imaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing product launches, increasing use of virtual reality (VR) devices in the healthcare industry, and increasing adoption of mobile remote surveillance in locations with limited infrastructure.

The 3D imaging market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The 3D imaging market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Healthcare

• Media and entertainment

• Industrial

• Defense

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in strategic collaborations and M&A as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D imaging market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of 3D imaging technology in the medical and pharmaceutical industry and the rising adoption of cloud computing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on 3D imaging market covers the following areas:

• 3D imaging market sizing

• 3D imaging market forecast

• 3D imaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3D imaging market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., Canfield Scientific Inc., Canon Inc., GE Healthcare Inc., GeoCue Group Inc, Guangzhou Frontop Computer Graphics Technology Co. Ltd., Hologic Inc., HP Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Microsoft Corp., Olympus Corp., Panasonic Corp, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Sony Group Corp, STEMMER IMAGING AG, STMicroelectronics NV, TOMTEC Imaging Systems GmbH, Trimble Inc., and VATECH EWOO Holdings Co. Ltd. Also, the 3D imaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

