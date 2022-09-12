|Orion Corporation
NOTIFICATION
12.09.2022 at 18:30
ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 12.09.2022
Date
|12.09.2022
Exchange transaction
Buy
Share class
|ORNBV
Amount
|22,400
Average price/share
|44.8605
|EUR
Highest price/share
|45.3900
|EUR
Lowest price/share
|44.1500
|EUR
Total price
|1,004,875.20
|EUR
The shares held by Orion Corporation on 12.09.2022:
ORNBV 646,362
On behalf of Orion Corporation
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen
For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054
