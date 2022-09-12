The Global Polyethyleneimine Market is expected to grow by $ 60.75 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.68% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyethyleneimine Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319197/?utm_source=GNW

68% during the forecast period. Our report on the polyethyleneimine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of adhesives in different industries, increasing demand for water treatment chemicals, and rising cosmetics demand in developing economies.

The polyethyleneimine market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The polyethyleneimine market is segmented as below:

By Application

• adhesives and sealants

• detergents

• water treatment chemicals

• others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing use of PEI in the food packaging industry as one of the prime reasons driving the polyethyleneimine market growth during the next few years. Also, product innovation and increased adoption of novel technologies, and a rise in construction activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the polyethyleneimine market covers the following areas:

• Polyethyleneimine market sizing

• Polyethyleneimine market forecast

• Polyethyleneimine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading polyethyleneimine market vendors that include BASF SE, Arkema S.A., Avient Corp., Borealis AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., LEAP CHEM Co. Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Polysciences Inc., RTP Co, SABIC, Sankhla Polymers Pvt. Ltd., SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH, Solvay SA, The Dow Chemical Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Wuhan Qianglong Chemical New Materials Co. Ltd. Also, the polyethyleneimine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

