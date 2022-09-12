English French

Nanterre, September 12th, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From September 05th to September 09th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from September 05th to September 09th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 05/09/2022 FR0000125486 20 876 91,7735 XPAR VINCI 06/09/2022 FR0000125486 10 060 93,0243 XPAR VINCI 07/09/2022 FR0000125486 12 466 93,2555 XPAR VINCI 08/09/2022 FR0000125486 40 778 93,0896 XPAR VINCI 09/09/2022 FR0000125486 4 199 93,7398 XPAR TOTAL 88 379 92,8256

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

