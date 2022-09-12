Disclosure of transactions in own shares from September 05th to September 09th, 2022

Nanterre, FRANCE

  Nanterre, September 12th, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From September 05th to September 09th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from September 05th to September 09th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI05/09/2022FR000012548620 87691,7735XPAR
VINCI06/09/2022FR000012548610 06093,0243XPAR
VINCI07/09/2022FR000012548612 46693,2555XPAR
VINCI08/09/2022FR000012548640 77893,0896XPAR
VINCI09/09/2022FR00001254864 19993,7398XPAR
        
      
  TOTAL88 37992,8256 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

