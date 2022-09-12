Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 September 2022.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022

  1. Summary presentation
Name of issuerIdentity code of issuerTransaction dateIdentity code of financial instrumentTotal daily volume traded (number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares purchasedMarket
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D635 September 2022FR000012050394,25229.0121XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D636 September 2022FR0000120503105,74829.5450XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D637 September 2022FR0000120503100,00029.6806XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D638 September 2022FR0000120503100,00029.4987XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D639 September 2022FR0000120503100,00029.7258XPAR
  1. Detailed presentation

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €382,504,795
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

