The Global IT Operation Analytics (ITOA) Market is expected to grow by $ 45.21 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 37.21% during the forecast period

21% during the forecast period. Our report on the IT operation analytics (ITOA) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by recent developments, the proliferation of huge amounts of IT operations data, and innovations in Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to improve business operations.

The IT operation analytics (ITOA) market analysis includes deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The IT operation analytics (ITOA) market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• cloud

• on-premise



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand for holistic 360-degree visibility as one of the prime reasons driving the IT operation analytics (ITOA) market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on the adoption of cloud IT operations analytics solutions and the increasing number of data centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading IToperation analytics (ITOA) market vendors that include Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Elastic NV, Evolven Software Inc., ExtraHop Networks Inc., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., iOPEX Technologies Inc., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Moogsoft Inc., Nastel Technologies Inc., NetApp Inc., Nexthink SA, Oracle Corp., Resolve Systems LLC, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Splunk Inc., and XpoLog Ltd. Also, the IT operation analytics (ITOA) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



