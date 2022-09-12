The Global Sports Sponsorship Market is expected to grow by $ 44.99 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.55% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Sponsorship Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319176/?utm_source=GNW

55% during the forecast period. Our report on the sports sponsorship market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing sports sponsorship spending, the emergence of new sports leagues, and the rapid growth of sports industry and international sporting events.

The sports sponsorship market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The sports sponsorship market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Signage

• Digital activation

• Club and venue activation

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the analytics gaining prominence in sports sponsorship as one of the prime reasons driving the sports sponsorship market growth during the next few years. Also, technological integration in sports sponsorship and the growing popularity of fan zones in sports events will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the sports sponsorship market covers the following areas:

• Sports sponsorship market sizing

• Sports sponsorship market forecast

• Sports sponsorship market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sports sponsorship market vendors that include adidas AG, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., AT and T Inc., Etihad Airways PJSC, Groupe Artemis, Gulbahar Group, Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., LIXIL Corp, Nike Inc, PepsiCo Inc., PTT Public Co. Ltd, Qatar Airways Group, Red Bull GmbH, Renault sas, Rolex SA, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. Also, the sports sponsorship market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

