DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM SEPTEMBER 5 TO SEPTEMBER 9, 2022

        
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from September 5 to September 9, 2022.

Name of IssuerIdentification code of the Issuer (code LEI)Day of the transactionIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (quantity of shares)Average weighted daily acquisition priceIdentification code of the market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6205/09/2022FR001045120312500015,7532XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6205/09/2022FR00104512034740015,7753CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6205/09/2022FR0010451203465115,8736TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6205/09/2022FR0010451203300015,8609AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6206/09/2022FR00104512035013215,9869XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6206/09/2022FR00104512032930515,9841CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6207/09/2022FR00104512034900016,0955XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6207/09/2022FR00104512032900016,1138CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6208/09/2022FR001045120339 57016,6393XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6208/09/2022FR00104512031963716,6381CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6209/09/2022FR001045120360 00017,0427XPAR
   TOTAL456 695 16,1418 

