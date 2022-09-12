English French

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM SEPTEMBER 5 TO SEPTEMBER 9, 2022



In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from September 5 to September 9, 2022.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer (code LEI) Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/09/2022 FR0010451203 125000 15,7532 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/09/2022 FR0010451203 47400 15,7753 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/09/2022 FR0010451203 4651 15,8736 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/09/2022 FR0010451203 3000 15,8609 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/09/2022 FR0010451203 50132 15,9869 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/09/2022 FR0010451203 29305 15,9841 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 07/09/2022 FR0010451203 49000 16,0955 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 07/09/2022 FR0010451203 29000 16,1138 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 08/09/2022 FR0010451203 39 570 16,6393 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 08/09/2022 FR0010451203 19637 16,6381 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 09/09/2022 FR0010451203 60 000 17,0427 XPAR TOTAL 456 695 16,1418

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

