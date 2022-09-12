No Bull Employee Charities Give Donation to Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation

PHOENIX, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation received a significant donation from No Bull Employee Charities. The money was raised from voluntary payroll donations of participating employees at Earnhardt Auto Centers.

"Many people don't realize just how much free care is needed at the Phoenix Children's Hospital," said Jayla Hall, Media & Promotions Coordinator, Earnhardt Auto Centers, in discussing the "No Bull Employee Charities - Employee Contributions" initiative from Earnhardt Auto Centers. "We're told that about half of the children are from families with little or no medical insurance."

The Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation assists with raising the money needed for pediatric care. It also helps families with meal vouchers, transportation, and more.

"Many of our employees are parents, and we all know how scary it is when kids are sick," said Jayla. "We only hope this money can help make life easier during the stress and strain of a child's hospitalization or long term illness."

The "No Bull Employee Charities - Employee Contributions" program chooses four charities each year where quarterly donations will be sent; voted on by Earnhardt employees. The donation to the Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation represented the money raised from voluntary payroll deductions by Earnhardt Employees in the months of April, May and June, 2022.

"Our employees are committed to making our community a better place," said Christopher Kerr, VP of Marketing & Communications at Earnhardt Auto Centers. "Our local, family-owned company has a long tradition of giving back, and we are proud of our employee' efforts on behalf of the Phoenix Children's Hospital."

In the past, donations have gone to a wide variety of charities, including the hospital. These include Paz de Cristo, Hospice of the Valley, United Food Bank, Phoenix Animal Care Coalition 911, the Armed Forces Relief Trust and the Arizona Humane Society.

EAC employs more than 2000 people at 19 dealerships, a collision center and 2 Quick Lane service centers in the greater Metro-Phoenix area.

About No Bull Charities

No Bull Charities is a branded initiative from Earnhardt Auto Centers designed around supporting the communities that support the Earnhardt organization. The philanthropic efforts of No Bull Charities is often directed toward supporting local, Arizona-based charity groups relevant to Earnhardt Auto Centers' core philanthropic mission of supporting: public servants, pediatric organizations, youth education & athletics or animal welfare. One aspect of the No Bull Charities efforts is the ongoing commitment from a large group of Earnhardt employees to voluntarily deduct monies from their paychecks and donate those funds quarterly to charities they select via annual voting/elections; an effort known as "No Bull Charities - Employee Contributions".

About Earnhardt Auto Centers

Earnhardt Auto Centers has been a family auto dealer in the Valley since our founder, Tex Earnhardt, opened his first dealership back in 1951. With 17 convenient locations across and around Phoenix, AZ, Earnhardt Auto Centers continues to be the premier destination for all things automotive.

Learn more about Earnhardt Auto Centers at nobull.com.

