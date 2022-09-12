The Global Thermoplastic Composites Market is expected to grow by $ 6.94 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermoplastic Composites Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319157/?utm_source=GNW

64% during the forecast period. Our report on the thermoplastic composites market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for thermoplastic composites in the automotive industry, growth of the oil and gas industry, and increased demand from the construction industry in emerging economies.

The thermoplastic composites market analysis includes the type, end-user, and product segments and geographic landscape.



The thermoplastic composites market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Glass fiber

• Carbon fiber

• Mineral fiber

• Others



By End-user

• Aerospace and defense

• Consumer goods and electronics

• Automotive, construction

• Wind energy

• Others



By Product

• Short fiber thermoplastics

• Long fiber thermoplastics

• Continuous fiber thermoplastics

• Glass mat thermoplastics



By Geographic

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the expansion of manufacturing capability by the vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the thermoplastic composites market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing use of fiber-reinforced composite materials in medical applications and increasing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the thermoplastic composites market covers the following areas:

• Thermoplastic composites market sizing

• Thermoplastic composites market forecast

• Thermoplastic composites market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading thermoplastic composites market vendors that include Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Avient Corp., Celanese Corp., Covestro AG, Daicel Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Greene Tweed and Co., Hanwha Azdel Inc., Kingfa Science and Technology Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, LANXESS AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., RTP Co., SABIC, SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Suprem SA, Toray TCAC Holding B.V., and Victrex Plc. Also, the thermoplastic composites market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

