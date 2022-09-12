Ultrasonic Testing Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 4.94 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 7.38% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Ultrasonic Testing Market ” By Type (Guided-Wave Testing, Acoustography, Phased Array), By Equipment (Industrial Scanners, Tube Inspection Systems, Bond Testers), By Services (Equipment Rental Services, Calibration Services, Inspection Services), By Industry Vertical (Government Infrastructure, Automotive, Manufacturing, Oil And Gas), and By Geography.

Verified Market Research conducted a high-quality study that revealed that the global Ultrasonic Testing Market size was valued at USD 2.80 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.94 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.38% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Ultrasonic Testing Market Overview

Ultrasonic testing or UT can be defined as a category of non-destructive testing techniques; Ultrasonic testing uses special equipment to send high-frequency sound waves to penetrate a material’s thickness. Other equipment is then used to receive these sound waves. Ultrasonic testing can be used the determination of a material condition. This testing technique can also detect discontinuities based on how the high-frequency sound waves are returned to the recording equipment.

Ultrasonic Testing possesses the ability to detect internal effects as well as the lack of radiation that is involved in this kind of testing. These aspects are expected to boost the growth of the market for ultrasonic testing. Growth of portable phased array ultrasonic testing equipment, development in the Ultrasonic Testing Market, and government directives are projected to fuel market growth. Automation in diverse sectors such as aerospace & defense, industries, and healthcare, among others has growing applications. Considering the current trend of automation, it is projected that its application is expected to increase over time.

Key Developments

On September 2020, Element’s testing laboratory and Safran Group signed a contract for non-destructive testing services. The agreement follows the approval of Safran Group for ultrasonic testing of Safran parts with the help of Element’s testing laboratory.

On January 2021, Olympus Corporation and Hitachi agreed to a five-year contract for joint development of the endoscopic ultrasound and Hitachi’s continued supply of ultrasonic diagnostic equipment and related products for use in EUS.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Mistras Group, Inc., Olympus Corporation, General Electric Co., Sonatest Ltd., Amerapex Corporation, Sonotron NDT, Tecscan Systems Inc., Ashtead Technology, NDT Systems Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Ultrasonic Testing Market On the basis of Type, Equipment, Services, Industry Vertical, and Geography.

Ultrasonic Testing Market, By Type Guided-Wave Testing Acoustography Phased Array Immersion Testing Time-Of-Flight Diffraction Others

Ultrasonic Testing Market, By Equipment Industrial Scanners Tube Inspection Systems Bond Testers Flaw Detectors Thickness Gauges Transducers & Probes Imaging Systems Others



·Ultrasonic Testing Market, By Services

Equipment Rental Services Calibration Services Inspection Services Training Services



·Ultrasonic Testing Market, By Industry Vertical

Government Infrastructure Automotive Manufacturing Oil & Gas Aerospace Power Generation Marine Others



·Ultrasonic Testing Market, by Geography

North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



