The Global Garlic Market is expected to grow by $ 4.05 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.04% during the forecast period

Our report on the garlic market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing awareness about the health benefits of garlic, the rise in online sales, and the growing demand for organic garlic.

The garlic market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The garlic market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Hardneck garlic

• Softneck garlic



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the introduction of garlic-based recipes as one of the prime reasons driving the garlic market growth during the next few years. Also, the availability of garlic-based products and growing demand for black garlic will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The garlic market covers the following areas:

• Garlic market sizing

• Garlic market forecast

• Garlic market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading garlic market vendors that include Australian Garlic Producers Pty Ltd., Beemster Garlic bv, Big Garlic, BJ Gourmet Garlic Farms, Christopher Ranch, Filaree Farm, FUENTE EL PINO, Gourmet Garlic Gardens, Jining Forich Fruits and Vegetables Co. Ltd., JIYAN FOOD INGREDIENTS, John Boy Frams, McFadden Family Vineyard and Farm, Midwest Gourmet Garlic, Naturralis Food Processing Pvt. Ltd., Patrice Newell, Shandong Liancheng Garlic Industry Co. Ltd., South West Garlic Farm, The Garlic Co., The Garlic Farm, and The Garlic Gourmay. Also, the garlic market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

