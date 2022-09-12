Flex LNG - Mandatory notification pf trade by primary insiders

Hamilton, Bermuda

September 12, 2022

Eligible option holders in Flex LNG Ltd (the “Company”) have today exercised share options in accordance with the terms previously announced.

Øystein M. Kalleklev, CEO of Flex LNG Management AS, has exercised 62,500 share options and subsequently sold 62,500 common shares. Following the exercise, Mr. Kalleklev holds 50,000 common shares and 187,500 share options in the Company.

Knut Traaholt, CFO of Flex LNG Management AS, has exercised 30,000 share options and has subsequently sold 30,000 common shares. Following the exercise, Mr. Traaholt holds 90,000 share options in the Company.

Please see the attached forms for notification and public disclosure of transaction attached for details.





For further information, please contact:

Øystein Kalleklev, Chief Executive Officer of Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: IR@flexlng.com





About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two-stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. We have built up a significant contract backlog while maintaining market exposure to capture the opportunities in the growing LNG shipping market. Flex LNG is listed both on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker “FLNG”. For more information, please check out: www.flexlng.com

This notification has been publicly disclosed in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





