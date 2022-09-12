The Global Orthodontic Supplies Market is expected to grow by $ 6.23 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.94% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orthodontic Supplies Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319130/?utm_source=GNW

94% during the forecast period. Our report on the orthodontic supplies market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing number of dental schools and dentists.

The orthodontic supplies market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The orthodontic supplies market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Fixed braces

• Removable braces

• Adhesives

• Accessories



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the technological advances in orthodontic treatment as one of the prime reasons driving the orthodontic supplies market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in the number of adults seeking orthodontic treatment and the application of nanotechnology to orthodontics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the orthodontic supplies market covers the following areas:

• Orthodontic supplies market sizing

• Orthodontic supplies market forecast

• Orthodontic supplies market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading orthodontic supplies market vendors that include 3M Co., A Z Orthodontics Ltd, Align Technology Inc., American Orthodontics, DB Orthodontics Ltd, DentaKit.com LLC, DENTAURUM GmbH and Co. KG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., DynaFlex, Envista Holdings Corp, G and H Orthodontics, Great Lakes Dental Technologies, Henry Schein Inc., Modern Orthodontics, Morelli Ortodontia, Orthodontic Supplies Ltd, Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Straumann Holding AG, TP Orthodontics Inc., and Ultradent Products Inc. Also, the orthodontic supplies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319130/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________