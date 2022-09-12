The Global Piperylene Market is expected to grow by $ 481.06 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.52% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Piperylene Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319126/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the piperylene market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the better performance of piperylene sulfone.

The piperylene market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The piperylene market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Adhesives

• Plastics

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand from emerging economies as one of the prime reasons driving the piperylene market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for PSA and increasing vendor initiatives toward sustainable operations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on piperylene market covers the following areas:

• Piperylene market sizing

• Piperylene market forecast

• Piperylene market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading piperylene market vendors that include Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, China Petrochemical Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Henghe Nanjing Materials and Science Technology Co. Ltd., Kai Yen International Trading Corp., Lotte Chemical Corp., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsui and Co. Ltd., National Analytical Corp., Ningbo Jinhai ChenguangChemical Corp., NOVA Chemicals Corp., Novonor, Shandong Yuhuang Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Shell plc, Sintez Kauchuk JSC, Sunny Industrial System GmbH, Vizag Chemical International, Yeochun NCC Co. Ltd., and Zeon Corp.. Also, the piperylene market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

