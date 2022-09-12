AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report August 2022

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 August YTD - AugustBeginning
Inventory
 20222021%Chg 20222021%ChgAug 2022
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP13,88016,518-16.0 127,127154,355-17.665,478
 40 < 100 HP5,8716,328-7.2 43,73450,051-12.624,430
 100+ HP1,9991,79311.5 15,75914,06512.07,316
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors21,75024,639-11.7 186,620218,471-14.697,224
4WD Farm Tractors257290-11.4 1,8902,021-6.5408
Total Farm Tractors22,00724,929-11.7 188,510220,492-14.597,632
Self-Prop Combines79062825.8 3,6543,5582.71,172
          

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

