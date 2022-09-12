The Global Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Therapeutics Market is expected to grow by $ 9.37 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Therapeutics Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231855/?utm_source=GNW

37 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. Our report on the age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high prevalence of AMD, rising approvals of therapeutics for AMD, and the rising geriatric population.

The age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Wet AMD

• Dry AMD



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies strategic alliances as one of the prime reasons driving the age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of gene therapy for AMD and growing awareness about AMD will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market covers the following areas:

• Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market sizing

• Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market forecast

• Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market vendors that include Alimera Sciences Inc., Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegro Ophthalmics LLC, Amgen Inc., Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Formycon AG, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Novartis AG, Outlook Therapeutics Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Xbrane Biopharma AB. Also, the age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

