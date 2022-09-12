Sammons Enterprises Names Darron Ash as New Chief Executive Officer

Dallas, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sammons Enterprises Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Darron Ash as chief executive officer. An experienced business leader, Darron will succeed retiring CEO Heather Kreager and assume responsibilities on January 1, 2023.

Darron has spent the last 16 years working in a variety of roles at Sammons. During his tenure, he has served as CFO for the enterprise, and led the expansion and growth of Sammons’ industrial vertical, Sammons Industrial, as President and CEO. He has also been a member of the Executive Committee and the Board since 2015. Darron’s proven track record of creating an environment of open communication, accountability, transparency, and innovation will serve the organization well as we move forward. His continued focus on transforming businesses and the long-term growth of the Enterprise will be invaluable. Prior to Sammons, Darron had 17 years’ experience in the public accounting, private equity, consumer products manufacturing and professional services industries.

“I am grateful and honored to have the opportunity to lead such an amazing group of dedicated professionals to help guide the next phase of the company’s growth,” said Darron Ash.

In addition to his new appointment and current roles and responsibilities, Darron will also oversee the infrastructure and real estate verticals of Sammons Enterprises.

“Darron is a strong leader and is poised to lead us into our next phase of growth in a way that honors and respects Mr. Sammons’ business philosophies,” SEI Chairman of the Board Tom Corcoran said. “Additionally, we extend our deepest gratitude to Heather for her dedication, passion, and leadership that she has given to Sammons Enterprises over the past 36 years.”

