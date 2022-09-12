Legum & Norman Promotes Chris Sites To Vice President - Resorts Division

OCEAN CITY, Md., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legum & Norman, an Associa company providing top-tier community management services throughout the Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Bethany Beach, and Ocean City area, is pleased to announce that Chris Sites, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, has been promoted to vice president of the company’s resorts division. She had previously served as branch community director. In her new role, she will oversee operations of the Bethany Beach, Lewes, and Ocean City offices, as well as oversight of the division’s large-site communities.

Sites started with Legum & Norman in 2009 and has held several positions, including portfolio manager, director of client and employee development, and branch community director. She was named “Rookie of the Year” in 2009 and has been an integral part of the Resorts leadership team since 2011. She is an active member of Community Associations Institute (CAI) and holds Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®), Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®), and Association Management Specialist (AMS®) professional certifications.

“We are excited to see Chris expand her responsibilities and handle the operations of our Resorts division,” said Hilary Lape, Legum & Norman branch president. “This position will challenge her and offer professional growth, in addition to being a significant benefit to our clients and employees. We look forward to seeing Chris excel in this position.”

About Legum & Norman

Legum & Norman provides community association management and developer services to the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Delaware and Virginia, in addition to the greater Washington, D.C. area. Since 1969, its sole focus has been to deliver performance that enriches communities and enhances the lives of the people it serves. For more information, visit www.legumnorman.com or find us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/LegumNorman.

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

