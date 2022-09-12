Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Size to Hit $126.01 Billion by 2028, Exhibiting a CAGR of 12.70% - Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, USA, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Imagery Analytics and Video Analytics), By Collection Mediums (Satellites, Geographic Information System, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, and Others), By Deployment Mode (Cloud, and On-premises), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), By Vertical (Insurance, Defense & Security, Government, Environmental Monitoring, Energy, Utility, & Natural Resources, Engineering & Construction, Mining & Manufacturing, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Other Verticals), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 61.5 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 12.70% and is anticipated to reach over USD 126.01 billion by 2028.”

The report analyses the Geospatial Imagery Analytics market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Geospatial Imagery Analytics market.

Market Overview:

To produce valuable information for making important business decisions, geospatial imaging analytics is a series of tools for assisting and analyzing geographic data obtained from sources such as GPS, satellite imagery, or mapping. The geospatial imaging analysis system is built on big data analytics and predictive analytics. Critical business decisions, risk assessment & catastrophe management, urban development, and climatic conditions are all made easier with its assistance in the private and governmental sectors. Geospatial imaging analysis produces more precise images than 3D and 2D analysis.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Geospatial Imagery Analytics market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 12.70% between 2022 and 2028.

The Geospatial Imagery Analytics market size was worth around US$ 61.5 Billion in 2021and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 126.01 Billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The usage of big data and artificial intelligence (Al) to improve geospatial imagery analytics solutions and intense competition among market rivals are driving the market.

By type, the imagery analytics category dominated the market in 2021.

By deployment model, the cloud category dominated the market in 2021.

On the basis of region, North America dominated the global geospatial imagery analytics market in 2021.

Market Growth Drivers

The global geospatial imagery analytics market is expected to increase over the forecasted period due to cutting-edge technologies like big data analytics and artificial intelligence. Additionally, throughout the projection period, the proliferation of digital cameras, sensor networks, satellite remote sensing, aerial surveys using photographic cameras, LiDar, radar, and global navigation satellite systems would promote market growth. Government agencies can benefit from deep machine learning algorithms when evaluating satellite imagery. Additionally, market growth will be fueled by the usage of AI for data mining and information prioritizing over the projection period.

In addition, geospatial AI technology incorporates algorithms with satellite images to help identify geographical regions. Over the anticipated time frame, all of these factors will significantly impact market growth. But the government's tight law enforcement will prevent the market from booming. Nevertheless, during the predicted period, the market will see new growth opportunities due to the strong demand for open, interoperable services and the widespread use of location-based solutions.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As a result of COVID-19, supply chains were severely impacted, and the stability of some economies was severely compromised. Despite this, there was a marked increase in the demand for geospatial analytics solutions throughout the lockdown. It became absolutely necessary to keep track of everyone's movements in order to prevent the disease from spreading further. Furthermore, the production facilities were shut down, making it more difficult to control and supply the necessary electrical components. In general, the geospatial imagery analytics market was eventually able to overcome the initial effects of the global epidemic, and it is anticipated that it will experience tremendous growth during the period of the forecast.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Geospatial Imagery Analytics market include:

Google

Microsoft

Oracle

L3Harris Corporation

Hexagon AB

ESRI

TomTom

Trimble

UrtheCast

Geocento

Sparkgeo

Mapidea

ZillionInfo

Geospin

Alteryx

RMSI

Maxar Technologies

Ola

Planet Labs

Orbital Insight, and More..

Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global geospatial imagery analytics market has been segmented into type, collection medium, deployment mode, organization size, verticals, and region.

Based on the type, the geospatial imagery analytics market is segregated into imagery and video analytics. Among these, the imagery analytics segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Based on the collection medium, the geospatial imagery analytics market is segregated into satellites, geographic information systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, and others. Among these, the geographic information system segment led the market in 2021.

Based on the deployment mode, the geospatial imagery analytics market is segregated into cloud and on-premises. Among these, the cloud segment led the market in 2021. The geospatial imagery analytics market is segregated into large; SMEs are small and medium-sized businesses depending on the organization's size. Among these, the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Based on verticals, the geospatial imagery analytics market is segmented into insurance, defense & security, government, environmental monitoring, energy, utility, natural resources, engineering & construction, agriculture, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, and other verticals. Among these, the healthcare and life sciences segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The global geospatial imagery analytics market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Due to the addition of geospatial technologies to big data, the internet of things, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) to enhance communication in this area, North America dominated the global geospatial imagery analytics market in 2021. The presence of multiple developed economies, including Canada and the US, and the focus on innovations, brought about by R&D and various technologies all contribute to the regional market expansion. North America, a region with large data production, is the largest geospatial imaging analytics tools market.

Recent Industry Developments:

February 2021 : The satellite imagery business EOS Data Analytics announced that by the end of 2024, it would deploy seven optical EOS SAT satellites into low earth orbit. Agriculture is the focus of this endeavor due to the company's objective is to maintain track of fields.

December 2019 : To make recording GIS elements simple and accurate, Trimble released the Trimble TerraFlex field program. The Trimble GNSS solutions will have a wider scope by fusing the Trimble Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) with the TruPulse laser rangefinders.

May 2019: The GO platform was introduced by Orbital Insight and enabled users to follow trends worldwide.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 61.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 126.01 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 12.70% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Google, Microsoft, Oracle, L3Harris Corporation, Hexagon AB, ESRI, TomTom, Trimble, UrtheCast, Geocento, Sparkgeo, Mapidea, ZillionInfo, Geospin, Alteryx, RMSI, Maxar Technologies, Ola, Planet Labs, Orbital Insight, OneView, Boston Geospatial, SafeGraph, Hydrosat, GeoVerra, Slingshot Aerospace, and Others Key Segment By Type, Collection Mediums, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global Geospatial Imagery Analytics market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Imagery Analytics

Video Analytics

By Collection Mediums

Satellites

Geographic Information System

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Others

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises

By Organization Size

Large enterprises

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical

Insurance

Defense and Security

Government

Environmental Monitoring

Energy, Utility, and Natural Resources

Engineering and Construction

Mining and Manufacturing

Agriculture

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Other Verticals

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Collection Mediums, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

