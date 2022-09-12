The Global Chocolate Flavor Market is expected to grow by $ 126.14 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.38% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chocolate Flavor Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177485/?utm_source=GNW

38% during the forecast period. Our report on the chocolate flavor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of chocolate flavor-based baked goods, chocolate flavor-based product launches, and rising demand for an organic chocolate flavor.

The chocolate flavor market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The chocolate flavor market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Food products

• Beverage products



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing number of M&A as one of the prime reasons driving the chocolate flavor market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in the food flavor industry and the rising trend of chocolate flavor premiumization will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the chocolate flavor market covers the following areas:

• Chocolate flavor market sizing

• Chocolate flavor market forecast

• Chocolate flavor market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chocolate flavor market vendors that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Barry Callebaut AG, Blommer Chocolate Co., Olam Group Ltd., Puratos Group NV, Sensient Technologies Corp., Symrise AG, Takasago International Corp, The MANE Group, Firmenich SA, Custom Flavors, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc, Kerry Group Plc, Keva Flavours Pvt Ltd, McCormick and Co. Inc., T. Hasegawa Co. Ltd., Givaudan SA, Cargill Inc., Ingredion Inc., and Lionel Hitchen Ltd. Also, the chocolate flavor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

