The Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market is expected to grow by $ 147.44 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.41% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075031/?utm_source=GNW

41% during the forecast period. Our report on the software as a service (SaaS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by augmenting the use of mobile apps, increasing the use of AI-enabled SaaS, and the rising need for API connections.

The software as a service (SaaS) market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The software as a service (SaaS) market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Public cloud

• Private cloud

• Hybrid cloud



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing use of vertical SaaS as one of the prime reasons driving the software as a service (SaaS) market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising use of micro saas and strategic partnerships and m&a between market participants will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the software as a service (SaaS) market covers the following areas:

• Software as a service (SaaS) market sizing

• Software as a service (SaaS) market forecast

• Software as a service (SaaS) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading software as a service (SaaS) market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., BetterCloud Inc, Box Inc, Cisco Systems Inc., Convedo Ltd., EdgeVerve Systems Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Intuit Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Shopify Inc., and Slack Technologies Inc. Also, the software as a service (SaaS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075031/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________