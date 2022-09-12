Venice Film Festival: The Web Series Artitude Created by Pomilio Blumm Receives an Award for Promoting the Made in Italy Brand

VENICE, Italy, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The prize awarded to the web series Artitude was presented in Venice as part of the Film Festival. The Social World Film Festival jury's special plaque for the project created by Pomilio Blumm was received by Lorenzo Balbi, director of MAMbo (Museum of Modern Art in Bologna), artistic director of ArtCity as well as a narrator in the various episodes of the series. Artitude was created by Pomilio Blumm as part of Italy is simply extraordinary: beIT– the campaign aimed at promoting Italian-made products launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in collaboration with ICE - Agency for the promotion abroad and internationalisation of Italian companies. As Lorenzo Balbi himself explained: "The campaign explored Made in Italy and did it through different languages, those of art, creativity, the languages of knowledge. A way of talking about Italy through artists, creatives, visionaries."



The project was also awarded during the WMF 2022 - the largest Digital Innovation Festival in Rimini, where it won the Best International Content & Digital Campaign– an acknowledgement received for the innovation of the narrative and strategic structure adopted with respect to the objective of the Nation branding and promotion of Made in Italy.

From the outset, the campaign curated by Pomilio Blumm set for itself ambitious goals: to tell the international public about the values of Italy and its talents, to support the internationalisation of the production system, and finally to expand and diversify the foreign markets of reference for small and medium-sized Italian companies. The campaign began by telling the Made in Italy story through six very specific values: creativity, passion, tradition, innovation, style and diversity. Personalities of the stature of Giorgio Armani, Mira Sorvino, Peter Gabriel, Marcell Jacobs, Sebastião Salgado, Renzo Rosso and many others have offered their testimonials in support of this project– all of them can be found on the Nation Branding Flagship Site. madeinitaly.gov.it

