The Global Gastrointestinal Diseases Therapeutics Market is expected to grow by $ 1.60 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.68% during the forecast period

68% during the forecast period. Our report on the gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases, new product launches, and increasing demand for biologics and targeted therapies.

The gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressors

• Acid neutralizers

• Other therapeutics



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the strong product pipeline as one of the prime reasons driving the gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, funding for gastrointestinal research studies and increase in self-medication coupled with home-based therapies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market covers the following areas:

• Gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market sizing

• Gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market forecast

• Gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bausch Health Co Inc, Bayer AG, Biogen Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG, Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Evoke Pharma Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Olympus Corp., OVESCO ENDOSCOPY AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and UCB SA. Also, the gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

