The Global Cranial Orthoses Market is expected to grow by $ 104.75 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period

9% during the forecast period. Our report on the cranial orthoses market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of cranial deformities, FDA-approved devices, and favorable reimbursement conditions.

The cranial orthoses market analysis includes the application and type segments and geographic landscape.



The cranial orthoses market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Active helmets

• Passive helmets



By Type

• Plagiocephaly

• Scaphocephaly

• Brachycephaly



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• The Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the use of 3D scanning for cranial orthoses as one of the prime reasons driving the cranial orthoses market growth during the next few years. Also, the increase in healthcare spending and the high growth potential of emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cranial orthoses market covers the following areas:

• Cranial orthoses market sizing

• Cranial orthoses market forecast

• Cranial orthoses market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cranial orthoses market vendors that include Align Clinic, ARMAC, Becker Orthopedic, Bio Medic Appliances Inc, BioSculptor, Boston Orthotics and Prosthetics, Cranial Technologies Inc., Danmar Products Inc, Deccan OrthoPro, Hanger Inc., Human Designs Prosthetics and Orthotics, Invent Medical Group s.r.o, Lawall Prosthetic and Orthotic Services Inc, Leimkuehler Inc., Orthomerica Products Inc., Orthotic and Prosthetic Lab Inc, RESTORE POC, Union Orthotics and Prosthetics Co, Westcoast Brace and Limb, and Wilhelm Julius Teufel GmbH. Also, the cranial orthoses market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

