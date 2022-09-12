Breast Pump Market to Generate Revenue of $2.38 Billion by 2028 | Mothers in Developed Countries 10 Times More Likely to Buy Breast Pump Than Developing

Westford, USA, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent report by SkyQuest on breast pump market finds that the number of women using breast pumps has increased by 33% since 2007, totaling more than six million women in the US alone. The demand for breast pumps is likely due to factors like more women working outside of the home and more opportunities for women to become pregnant later in life. Breast pumps can be expensive, and many mothers may not have enough money to buy one. Some hospitals and lactation centers provide breast pumps for free or at a discount to patients, which can make them more accessible.

A recent study by The Journal of Women's Health Research found that nearly half of women in the U.S. pump at work, and this demand is only growing in the regional breast pump market. Breast pumps can be expensive, so there's an increasing need for affordable options. For instance, a breast pump can cost anywhere from $20 to $600. There are a variety of inexpensive breast pumps available on the market, and many employers now offer benefits for employees who breastfeed or pump. Nursing facilities and hospitals often have maternity leave policies that cover the cost of breast pumps, and some insurers also cover the cost of a breast pump.

Given this demand, it is not surprising that there are a number of Breast pump manufacturers available on the global breast pump market today. In fact, according to a report by SkyQuest, there are now at least 47 different brands of Breast pumps available in the United States. This variety makes it easy for mothers to find a pump that meets their specific needs.

SkyQuest’s report on global breast pump market provide detailed analysis on market dynamics, trends in breast pump, pricing analysis, top players active in the market, market share analysis, supply chain, value chain, and pricing analysis.

Mothers in Developed Countries are 10 Times More Likely to Buy Breast Pump

Breast pump demand is on the rise, especially as more mothers feel empowered to breastfeed without help. Already popular in many countries, demand for breast pump market is expected to increase even more as the global breastfeeding landscape changes.

The survey, conducted by SkyQuest, gauged consumer interest in breast pumps across 13 countries. The results indicated that there is a clear appetite for these devices among mothers in developed countries as well as those in developing countries who are trying to better support their breastfeeding efforts. However, we observed that mothers in developed countries are at least 10 times more likely to buy breast pump than in developing breast pump market such as India, China, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, among others. 73% of our respondents from developing countries said they are not preferring breast pump due to cultural taboo, limited availability, higher cost, lack of awareness, and family restriction.

Moreover, women from all walks of life voiced an interest in purchasing a breast pump. In fact, nearly half (47%) of respondents from developed countries said they were interested in buying a breast pump, compared with just over one third (36%) from developing countries. Adding weight to the idea that women successfully breastfeeding worldwide breast pump market is something that should be accessible to all, rather than reserved for a privileged few, are the findings that show purchasing power is not limiting consumers’ ability to get their hands on a breast pump.

62% of women in the US breast pump market have used a breast pump at some point in their lives, and 43% of women plan to use a breast pump at some point in the future.

SkyQuest’s detailed survey on global breast pump market provides valuable insights about consumer behavior, their spending power, expectation, consumer base, willingness, satisfaction level, brand preferences, costing analysis, impact of low and high on consumers mind, current market competition, market share analysis, government funding and policies, insurance coverage, among others.

Breast Pump Rental Services are Gaining Grounds in Developed Countries

The breast pump rental services are becoming popular in developed countries because it is a cost-effective way to provide breast milk for babies. Breast pumps can be rented from various places, such as hospital pharmacies, retail stores, and online platforms. Renting a breast pump allows mothers to have the equipment at their disposal whenever they need it and eliminates the need to lug an extra appliance around. Furthermore, these rental services in the breast pump market provide an opportunity for mothers to converse with other lactating mothers on topics such as pumping tips and strategies.

In fact, according to a study by SkyQuest, breast pump rental services are becoming especially popular in developed countries, such as the United States, Canada, and the UK.

Interestingly, the study on breast pump market found that breast pump rental services are becoming increasingly popular - with nearly three quarters of women saying they've used such a service in the past year. This is likely due to the increasing awareness of how important it is for new mothers to gain sufficient milk supply while they are breastfeeding.

This finding highlights the importance of having open and easy access to breast pumps. Breast pump rentals can make it possible for struggling mothers to continue breastfeeding without having to spend money on individual pumps. In most of the cases, renting a pump is significantly cheaper than buying one.

SkyQuest published a report on global breast pump market. The report provide comprehensive information on current market trends, impact of rental services on sales of new breast pump, total demand coming from rental services, top players offering rental services and their revenue, revenue by country and players, top trends in the market, rental by type such as manual and electronics, among others.

Top Players in Global Breast Pump Market

Medela AG (Switzerland)

Ameda, Inc. (US)

Willow Innovations, Inc. (US)

Philips (Netherlands)

Elvie (Chiaro Component Ltd) (UK)

Freemie (US)

BabyBuddha Products, LLC (US)

Spectra (Philadelphia)

iAPOY (US)

Lavie Mom (US)

Handi-Craft Company (US)

Mayborn Group (China)

Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co., Ltd.

