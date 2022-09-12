The Global Exhibition Organizing Market is expected to grow by $ 6.48 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.53% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Exhibition Organizing Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05760310/?utm_source=GNW

53% during the forecast period. Our report on the exhibition organizing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased contribution of exhibitions toward GDP and employment, increased demand for trade fairs leading to vendors facility expansion, and increased number of business or professional travelers.

The exhibition organizing market analysis includes the area segment and geographic landscape.



The exhibition organizing market is segmented as below:

By Area

• 5000-20000 sqm

• 20000-100000 sqm

• More than 100000 sqm



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increased use of guest data for personalized services as one of the prime reasons driving the exhibition organizing market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of low-cost airlines and increased use of social media by exhibition organizers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the exhibition organizing market covers the following areas:

• Exhibition organizing market sizing

• Exhibition organizing market forecast

• Exhibition organizing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading exhibition organizing market vendors that include Clarion Events Ltd., Coex, Comexposium, Daily Mail and General Trust plc, Deutsche Messe AG, Emerald Events, Fiera Milano SpA, Fira de Barcelona, GL events Group, Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Hyve Group plc, Informa Plc, Koelnmesse GmbH, MCH Group AG, Messe Dusseldorf GmbH, Messe Frankfurt GmbH, Messe Munchen GmbH, NurnbergMesse GmbH, RELX Plc, Tarsus Group Ltd., Tokyo Big Sight Inc., and VIPARIS Group companies. Also, the exhibition organizing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05760310/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________