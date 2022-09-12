The Global Calcined Petcoke Market is expected to grow by $ 3.26 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Calcined Petcoke Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05756622/?utm_source=GNW

16% during the forecast period. Our report on the calcined petcoke market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for calcined petcoke from various industries, increasing demand for aluminum and steel, and rapid urbanization.

The calcined petcoke market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The calcined petcoke market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Others

• Aluminium



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the mineral extraction from petcoke as one of the prime reasons driving the calcined petcoke market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of low-carbon aluminum and advances in mining industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the calcined petcoke market covers the following areas:

• Calcined petcoke market sizing

• Calcined petcoke market forecast

• Calcined petcoke market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading calcined petcoke market vendors that include Aluminium Bahrain BSC, Aminco Resources LLC, Asbury Carbons Inc., Atha Group, BP Plc, Carbograf Industrial SA de CV, Cocan Hubei Graphite Mill Inc., Dempo Group of Companies, Future Carbon Solutions Ltd, Garcia Munte Energia SL, Graphite India Ltd, Hindustan Westcoast Trading Co., India Carbon Ltd., Maniyar Group of Industries, Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt. Ltd., Modern Industrial Investment Holding Group, Oxbow Corp., Rain Industries Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Weifang Lianxing New Material Technology Co Ltd. Also, the calcined petcoke market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



