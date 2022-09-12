The Global Proton Therapy Market is expected to grow by $ 434.26 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.38% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Proton Therapy Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05724778/?utm_source=GNW

38% during the forecast period. The report on the proton therapy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of cancers, the advantages of proton therapy over standard radiation therapies, and the increasing number of proton therapy patients, treatment rooms, and centers.

The proton therapy market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The proton therapy market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Equipment

• Services



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the proton therapy market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing number of clinical trials for indication expansion and integration of ai with imaging technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The proton therapy market covers the following areas:

• Proton therapy market sizing

• Proton therapy market forecast

• Proton therapy market industry analysis



This vendor analysis includes Advanced Oncotherapy plc, Elekta AB, Hitachi Ltd., Ion Beam Applications SA, Mevion Medical Systems Inc., Optivus Proton Therapy Inc, ProTom International Holding Corp., Provision Healthcare, Siemens AG, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. Also, the proton therapy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

