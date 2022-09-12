Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Active-Adult Community Coming Soon to Babcock Ranch in Southwest Florida

Babcock Ranch, Fla., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest 55+ active-adult neighborhood of luxury single-family homes and villas, Regency at Babcock Ranch, is coming soon to the master-planned community of Babcock Ranch in Southwest Florida. Construction of the sales center and model homes is currently underway, and the community is expected to open in early spring 2023.

Conveniently located in Charlotte County near the Babcock National Golf Club and Preserve, Regency at Babcock Ranch will include 495 new homes, including 154 attached villas and 338 one- and two-story single-family residences. Home buyers will be able to choose from nine exquisite home designs ranging from 1,528 to 2,808 square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.

While Toll Brothers has developed its sought-after Regency active-adult communities in multiple markets across the country, Regency at Babcock Ranch marks the company’s first Regency 55+ active-adult community to be built in Southwest Florida.

“With floor plans designed for today’s buyers, unrivaled personalization options, and an array of exclusive resort-style amenities, Regency at Babcock Ranch will offer its 55+ residents the very best in luxury living,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southwest Florida. “In addition to our Waterview Landing community within Babcock Ranch, we are excited to bring our stunning Regency active-adult collection of new home designs to this very special community.”

Regency at Babcock Ranch will feature exclusive resident amenities for an active lifestyle, in addition to the amenities of the larger master-planned community. Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts, entertainment, and recreational destinations, all within the Babcock Ranch master-planned community. From pre-K to high school, Babcock Ranch offers environments designed to give students an excellent educational foundation, all within walking distance from their home.

Major highways including Interstate 75, U.S. Route 41, state Route 31, Palm Beach Blvd., and North River Road are easily accessible from Regency at Babcock Ranch, offering homeowners convenient access to Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, Venice, and Sarasota.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Naples and Fort Myers area include Azure at Hacienda Lakes and Abaco Pointe. Waterview Landing at Babcock Ranch will open in early 2023. For more information, call (855) 776-8655 or visit TollBrothersFlorida.com

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

