The Global Milk Thistle Products Market is expected to grow by $ 83.9 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period

1% during the forecast period. Our report on the milk thistle products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of milk thistle products, a growing number of organized retailing outlets, and an increasing number of new product launches.

The milk thistle products market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The milk thistle products market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Tablets/capsules/softgels

• Powders/tinctures (P/T)

• Raw herbs



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for multiherb products as one of the prime reasons driving the milk thistle products market growth during the next few years. Also, clean labeling and online retailing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the milk thistle products market covers the following areas:

• Milk thistle products market sizing

• Milk thistle products market forecast

• Milk thistle products market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading milk thistle products market vendors that include A. Vogel AG, Amway Corp., Arkopharma Laboratories, Bio Botanica Inc., Blackmores Ltd., Divine Bounty, Dr. Willmar Schwabe India Pvt. Ltd., Euromed SA, Gaia Herbs Inc., Indena SpA, Indigo Herbs Ltd., Jarrow Formulas Inc., Nested Naturals Inc, NOW Health Group Inc., PipingRock Health Products LLC, Pure Encapsulations LLC, Sunergized LLC, Swanson Health Products Inc., and The Bountiful Co.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

