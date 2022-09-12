Direct Federal Credit Union Announces 2022 Scholarship Program Recipients.

NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Federal Credit Union (www.direct.com) of Needham, MA, recently announced the recipients of their 2022 scholarship program.

The David Johnson Leadership Scholarship, created in honor of Direct Federal Credit Union Board Member, former Vice-Chairman, Chairman, and Chairman Emeritus David Johnson, recognizes and rewards a student who has demonstrated one of David's strongest qualities: leadership. The scholarship is a $3,000 per year scholarship, for up to four years, and includes the option of a paid internship at the Credit Union each summer. Bayley Basson of Needham was selected as the 2022 recipient of the David Johnson Leadership Scholarship. Bayley is a 2022 Graduate of Needham High School and is attending Barnard College this Fall.

The Donald Kelliher Diversity Champion Scholarship, created in honor of Direct Federal Credit Union Board Member, former Vice-Chairman, Chairman, and Chairman Emeritus Donald Kelliher, recognizes a student who has led or supported an effort to make their school and/or community inclusive. During Don's time as Chairman, he was instrumental in founding the Diversity and Inclusion Team at the Credit Union. This scholarship is also a $3,000 per year scholarship, for up to four years, and includes the option of a paid internship at the Credit Union each summer. Gared Wong of Framingham was selected as the 2022 recipient of the Donald Kelliher Diversity Champion Scholarship. Gared is a 2022 Graduate of Framingham High School and is attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill this Fall.

In addition, Direct Federal Credit Union partners with area schools and organizations to offer students $1,000 scholarships. 2022 recipients were Gitalia Boyce (Everett High School), Sthefanie Santos (Everett High School), Esnaidia Joseph (Dedham High School), Kianna Thomas (Franklin High School), and Bill Ssewanyana (Waltham High School).

"We are proud and honored to recognize these remarkable and deserving students through our annual scholarship program. Each recipient has worked incredibly hard to make a difference in their communities. We wish them the best of luck as they embark on college this month," said Michael Ferreer, Chief Member Officer at Direct Federal Credit Union.

Contact

Kristen Johnson

Direct Federal Credit Union

781-433-2900 (office)

508-451-7907 (cell)

kjohnson@direct.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.