Global Food Automation Market Size to Hit $28 Bn by 2026

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “ Food Automation Market By Type (Rotary and Linear Products, Discrete Controller Systems & Visualization, Motor Controls, Motors & Generators, and Others), By Function (Sorting & Grading, Packaging & Re-Packaging, Processing, Pickling & Placing, Palletizing, and Others), By Application (Beverage, Bakery, Dairy, Fruits & Vegetables, Confectionery, Meat, Poultry & Seafood, and Others), And Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Food Automation Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 12 Billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 7% and is anticipated to reach over USD 28 Billion by 2026.”

The report analyses the Food Automation market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Food Automation market.

Food Automation Market Overview:

The technology of automation helps control and monitors the production of goods and services which was usually carried out by humans manually. Food automation is primarily used by the Food & Beverage industry for maintaining, product quality, consistency, high output, improved pickling and handling, and also to speed up the packaging process. The growing demand for superior quality, profitability, and higher food production is projected to drive the food automation market over the forecast period.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Food Automation market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 7% between 2021 and 2026.

The Food Automation market size was worth around US$ 12 Billion in 2020 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 28 Billion by 2026. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

On the basis of type, the segment pertaining to motor control is expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast timeframe.

On the basis of function, the segment pertaining to packaging and repackaging is expected to occupy the largest market share.

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific to Automate a Larger Share During the Global Revenue Contribution.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Food Automation Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Food Automation market include;

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd

GEA Group

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Rexnord Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Fortive Corporation

Nord Drivesystems

Industry Growth Factors

The food automation market growth is projected to bolster due to the rising consumer preferences for processed and ready-to-eat foods and growing technological advancements in automation. Moreover, the stringent international food safety regulations brought into effect by the regulatory bodies are also likely to augment the expansion of the food automation market. The growing adoption of automated & management solutions in the food & beverage industry to limit human intervention to limit chances of contamination or spread of the virus is projected to drive the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the advantages such as labor & time saving and high efficiency for plant & enterprise-level control solutions will bolster the market.

Additionally, the growing investments in food automated solutions such as robotics and interconnected solutions for lowering labor-intensive processes will help in high productivity and quality. The changing consumer behavior and need for automated solutions for quality & productivity maintenance are other factors propelling the food automation market. However, slow investments by players, high requirement of investments in R&D activities, lack of awareness regarding food automated solutions, demand for skilled professionals, and variability in food products or processes are major factors behind the market restraint.

Segmentation Analysis

The global food automation market is segmented based on type, function, application, and region.

Based on type, the global food automation market is classified into rotary and linear products, discrete controller systems & visualization, motor controls, motors & generators, and others. The motors & generators segment accounts for the largest market share due to its multi-functional nature and demand for motor control applications. Additionally, the growing need for smooth & effective functioning and precision in the food industry is a significant factor bolstering the segment growth. The awareness regarding efficient energy management also propels the market.

By function, the market is divided into sorting & grading, packaging & re-packaging, processing, pickling & placing, palletizing, and others. The palletizing & depalletizing segment is estimated to hold the largest market share due to growing awareness about robotics and sensor-based solutions for improving efficiency and lowering errors. On the basis of application, the food automation market is categorized into the beverage, bakery, dairy, fruits & vegetables, confectionery, meat, poultry & seafood, and others. The beverage segment is anticipated to grow faster owing to the advancements in the digitization of beverage manufacturing and the adoption of ERP and SCADA solutions for better product quality.

Regional Analysis

Europe is anticipated to hold the largest market share due to the growing processed food & beverage market in the region. The region is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period depending on the high standard of a living, hectic lifestyle, growing manufacturers, high disposable income, and demand for ready-to-eat foods.

Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast owing to the strong market base, growing income levels, rapid urbanization, foreign investments, and changing diet. The adoption of improved robotics, sensors, and other automation hardware by China and Japan further helps the food automation industry grow. Moreover, stringent government regulations associated with food safety & quality to lower or prevent consumer illness support the adoption of food automation solutions.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 12 Billion Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 28 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Rockwell Automation, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, and Others Key Segment By Type, By Function, By Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs

The global Food Automation market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Motors & Generators

Motor Controls

Discrete Controllers & Visualization

Rotary Products

Linear Products

Others

By Function

Processing

Packaging & Repackaging

Palletizing

Sorting & Grading

Picking & Placing

Others

By Application

Dairy

Bakery

Confectionery

Fruit & Vegetable

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Beverages

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



